Member added to Team Raw for WWE Survivor Series

Braun Strowman defeated Sheamus and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match after Strowman hit Lee with the Running Powerslam for the win. Strowman is now on Team RAW at Survivor Series. After the match, AJ Styles tried bringing peace within the team. Lee and Strowman set aside their differences. Sheamus was mad that Strowman stole his win in the match, but those two hugged it out…until Sheamus nailed Strowman with the Brogue Kick. Lee then threw Sheamus out of the ring and then Styles hit Lee with a Drop Kick out of the ring.

Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?! As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020











