Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Real Name: Hiroyoshi Yamamoto

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 254 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 23, 1971

Hometown: Kyoto, Kyoto (Japan)

Resides: Tokyo, Kantō (Japan)

Pro Debut: January 11, 1991

Trained By: Tokyo Joe, Kotetsu Yamamoto, Kensuke Sasaki & Hiroshi Hase

Finishing Move: Anaconda Vise

Biography

– Tenzan has used many ring names of which include his real name, Hiro Yamamoto, Menacing Moto, Great Yotto & Big Tenzan.

– December 14, 1991, Yamamoto lost to Michiyoshi Ohara in the finals of the NJPW Young Lion Tokyo Some Eligibility Tournament.

– January 4, 1992, Yamamoto lost to Black Cat at WCW/NJPW Starrcade ’92.

– August 30th, Yamamoto defeated Shinjiro Otani at NJPW Final Summer ’92.

– March 23, 1993, Yamamoto defeated Osamu Nishimura to win the Young Lion Cup ’93.

– July 3rd, Yamamoto defeated Lance Storm to win the vacant CWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– July 24th, Yamamoto lost the CWA World Junior Heavyweight Title to Lance Storm.

– January 19, 1994, Yotto won the ASW Royal Rumble.

– January 27th, Yotto lost to Doc Dean in the finals of the ASW Survivor Series Tournament.

– December 11th, Yamamoto call competed in the CWA Royal Rumble.

– February 4, 1995, Tenzan challenged Shinya Hashimoto for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– June 12th, Ookami Gundan (Tenzan & Masahiro Chono) defeated Junji Hirata & Shinya Hashimoto to win the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– June 14th, Tenzan challenged Keiji Muto for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– August 11th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’95.

– October 30th, Ookami Gundan defeated Kazuo Yamazaki & Osamu Kido to win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League V.

– November 13th, Tenzan defeated Kurasawa at the NJPW/WCW World in Japan.

– December 27th, Tenzan lost to Randy Savage in the World Cup of Wrestling Match #6.

– July 16, 1996, Ookami Gundan defeated Kazuo Yamazaki & Takashi Iizuka for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– August 2nd, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’96.

– September 21st, Tenzan lost to Scott Norton in the quarter finals of the Japan/US All-Star Tournament.

– October 13th, Ookami Gundan entered into the Super Grade Tag League VI.

– January 4, 1997, Ookami Gundan lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Kengo Kimura & Tatsumi Fujijami.

– August 3rd, Tenzan lost to Kensuke Sasaki in the finals of the G1 Climax ’97.

– September 20th, nWo Japan (Tenzan & Great Muta) lost to Kensuke Sasaki & Kazuo Yamazaki in the finals of the G1 Climax Special Tag Team Tournament.

– November 19th, nWo Japan (Tenzan & nWo Sting) entered into the Super Grade Tag League VII.

– January 8, 1998, Tenzan defeated Ohara on WCW Thunder.

– June 5th, nWo Japan (Tenzan & Masahiro Chono) defeated Genichiro Tenryu & Shiro Koshinaka for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– June 15th, nWo Japan defeated High Voltage (Kenny Kaos & Robbie Rage) on WCW Nitro.

– June 17th, nWo Japan lost to Jim Neidhart & The British Bulldog on WCW Thunder.

– July 14th, Tenzan challenged Tatsumi Fujijami for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– July 15th, nWo Japan lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Shiro Koshinaka & Genichiro Tenryu.

– July 31st, Tenzan lost to Satoshi Kojima in the first round of the G1 Climax ’98.

– September 11th, nWo Japan entered into the WCW World Tag Team Title Contenders Block.

– October 18th, nWo Japan challenged Genichiro Tenryu & Shiro Koshinaka for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– November 20th, nWo Japan (Tenzan & nWo Sting) entered into the Super Grade Tag League VIII.

– January 4, 1999, nWo Japan (Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) defeated Shiro Koshinaka & Genichiro Tenryu for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– March 22nd, nWo Japan lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Kensuke Sasaki & Shiro Koshinaka.

– August 10th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’99.

– September 23rd, nWo Japan lost to Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata in the semi-finals of the G1 Tag League ’99.

– March 20, 2000, TEAM2000 (Tenzan & Masahiro Chono) challenged G-EGGS (Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– July 20th, TEAM2000 (Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) defeated G-EGGS for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– August 20th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’00.

– November 30th, TEAM2000 lost to Takashi Iizuka & Yuji Nagata in the finals of the G1 Tag League ’00.

– June 29, 2001, TEAM2000 retained the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Manabu Nakanishi & Yutaka Yoshie.

– August 4th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’01.

– September 23rd, TEAM2000 lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Osamu Nishimura & Tatsumi Fujijami.

– December 11th, TenKoji (Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) defeated Mike Barton & Jim Steele to win the G1 Tag League ’01.

– March 24, 2002, TEAM2000 (Tenzan & Masahiro Chono) defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi to win the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– March 30th, Tenzan & Koji Kanemoto defeated Minoru Tanaka & Yuji Nagata to win the NJPW Naeba Cup Tag Tournament ’02.

– July 19th, TEAM2000 defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner).

– August 10th, Tenzan lost to Masahiro Chono in the semi-finals of the G1 Climax ’02.

– October 14th, Tenzan lost to Great Muta at NJPW The Spiral.

– October 27th, TEAM2000 retained the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Joanie Laurer & The Great Kabuki.

– November 23rd, Tenzan, Masahiro Chono & Tatsumi Fujijami entered into the Triathlon Survivor League.

– December 10th, TEAM2000 defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Makai Club (Ryushi Yanagisawa & Tadao Yasuda).

– January 30, 2003, Tenzan competed in the New Japan Rumble.

– February 16th, TEAM2000 defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Makai Club.

– March 29th, Tenzan & Koji Kanemoto lost to Heat & Manabu Nakanishi in the semi-finals of the Naeba Cup Tag Tournament ’03.

– June 10th, Tenzan challenged Yoshihiro Takayama for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– June 13th, Tenzan & Masahiro Chono lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yutaka Yoshie.

– August 17th, Tenzan defeated Jun Akiyama to win the G1 Climax ’03.

– October 30th, Tenzan & Osamu Nishimura defeated TOA & Yoshihiro Takayama to win the G1 Tag League ’03.

– November 3rd, Tenzan defeated Yoshihiro Takayama to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– December 9th, Tenzan lost the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Shinsuke Nakamura.

– December 14th, Tenzan & Osamu Nishimura defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yutaka Yoshie for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– January 28, 2004, Tenzan competed in the New Japan Rumble.

– February 1st, Tenzan & Nishimura lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Minoru Suzuki & Yoshihiro Takayama.

– February 15th, Tenzan defeated Genichiro Tenryu to win the vacant IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– February 29th, Tenzan defended the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Minoru Suzuki.

– March 12th, Tenzan would lose the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Kensuke Sasaki.

– August 15th, Tenzan defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the G1 Climax ’04.

– October 24th, Tenzan & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Black New Japan (Katsuyori Shibata & Masahiro Chono) to win the President Hoshino 10 Million Yen Offer Tag Tournament.

– December 15th, Tenzan challenged Toshiaki Kawada for the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

– December 12th, Tenzan defeated Kensuke Sasaki for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– February 20, 2005, Tenzan lost the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Satoshi Kojima.

– April 24th, Tenzan lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the semi-finals of the New Japan Cup ’05.

– May 14th, Tenzan defeated Satoshi Kojima for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– June 4th, Tenzan retained the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Scott Norton.

– July 18th, Tenzan lost the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Kazuyuki Fujita.

– August 4th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’05.

– October 30th, Black New Japan (Tenzan & Masahiro Chono) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– April 25, 2006, Tenzan lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the Second round of the New Japan Cup ’06.

– August 13th, Tenzan defeated Satoshi Kojima to win the G1 Climax ’06.

– October 17th, Tenzan & Jushin Thunder Liger entered into the G1 Tag League ’06.

– December 2nd, Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated RO’Z & Suwama to win the AJPW Real World Tag League ’06.

– March 18, 2007, Tenzan lost to Togi Makabe in the semi-finals of the New Japan Cup ’07.

– August 5th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’07.

– March 21, 2008, Tenzan lost to Togi Makabe in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’08.

– April 27th, Tenzan & Takashi Iizuka challenged Great Bash Heel (Toru Yano & Togi Makabe) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– June 27th, Tenzan & Shinjiro Otani defeated Jushin Thunder Liger & Manabu Nakanishi to win the Yuke’s Cup PREMIUM One Night Tag Tournament.

– August 9th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’08.

– November 5th, TenKoji defeated Most Violent Players (Togi Makabe & Toru Yano) to win the G1 Tag League ’08.

– December 8th, TenKoji defeated Shuji Kondo & Suwama to win the AJPW Real World Tag League ’08.

– August 7, 2009, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’09.

– March 19, 2011, Tenzan lost to Toru Yano in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’11.

– June 18th, Tenzan & Seigigun (Wataru Inoue & Yuji Nagata) defeated Masato Tanaka & CHAOS (Takashi Iizuka & Tomohiro Ishii) at NJPW Dominion.

– August 1st, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’11.

– October 2nd, Tenzan defeated Daichi Hashimoto on ZERO1 Pro-Wrestling I.

– October 22nd, Tenzan & Wataru Inoue entered into the G1 Tag League ’11.

– January 4, 2012, TenKoji defeated Bad Intentions (Karl Anderson & Giant Bernard) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– March 18th, TenKoji retained the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer & Yoshihiro Takayama).

– April 1st, Tenzan lost to Karl Anderson in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’12.

– May 3rd, TenKoji lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to CHAOS (Takashi Iizuka & Toru Yano).

– July 22nd, TenKoji defeated CHAOS for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– August 1st, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’12.

– October 8th, TenKoji lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer).

– December 2nd, TenKoji lost to Hirooki Goto & Karl Anderson in the semi-finals of the World Tag League ’12.

– March 11, 2013, Tenzan lost to Karl Anderson in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’13.

– May 3rd, TenKoji won the IWGP Tag Team Titles by winning a 4-Way.

– August 1st, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’13.

– October 18th, Tenzan & Jushin Thunder Liger challenged Killer Elite Squad for the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– December 8th, TenKoji lost to BULLET CLUB (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) in the finals of the World Tag League ’13.

– April 6, 2014, TenKoji defeated Rob Conway & Jax Dane for the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’14.

– October 13th, TenKoji lost the NWA World Tag Team Titles to Killer Elite Squad.

– November 22nd, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’14.

– February 14, 2015, Tenzan defeated Rob Conway for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– March 21st, Tenzan retained the title against Satoshi Kojima.

– April 29th, Tenzan defended the title against Big Daddy Yum Yum.

– July 20th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’15.

– August 29th, Tenzan lost the NWA World Heavyweight Title to Jax Dane.

– November 22nd, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’15.

– January 4, 2016, Tenzan competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– March 3rd, Tenzan lost to Michael Elgin in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’16.

– April 10th, Tenzan challenged Katsuyori Shibata for the NEVER Openweight Title.

– April 21st, TenKoji entered into the NOAH Global Tag League ’16.

– July 18th, Tenzan entered into the G1 Climax ’16.

– November 18th, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’16.

– January 4, 2017, Tenzan entered into the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– March 6th, TenKoji defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– April 9th, TenKoji lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson).

– November 20th, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’17.

– January 4, 2018, Tenzan competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– November 17th, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’18.

– March 10th, Tenzan lost to Ryusuke Taguchi in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’19.

– November 16th, TenKoji entered into the World Tag League ’19.

– January 4, 2020, TenKoji defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.

– June 23rd, Tenzan lost to YOSHI-HASHI in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’20.

– August 26th, Tenzan, Master Wato & Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi) defeated Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) at the NJPW Summer Struggle.