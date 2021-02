AEW Games To Hold A Special Event Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced “AEW Games”.

The company plans to host a special event titled ‘AEW Games 1.0’ on 11/10 at 6 p.m ET / 5 p.m PT.

The following social media channels have been setup.

YouTube.com/AEWgames

Tweets by AEWGames

http://instagram.com/playAEWgames

http://facebook.com/playAEWgames