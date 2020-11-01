Bray Wyatt Serves as Narrator For Troy University Football Video

Bray Wyatt is lending his voice to his alma mater, narrating a hype video for Troy University’s football team. Troy University released a video through their football team’s Twitter account that features Wyatt narrating in character that you can see below.

Wyatt planned collegiate football with his final two years being played at the Alabama university. The video is below, captioned as follows:

“The gates are awaiting. Come find me, before I find you. Let me in”