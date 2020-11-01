Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Training for In-Ring Return

Fightful Select has a rumor on the future of Ronda Rousey in wrestling. As previously reported, James Storm revealed he recently had a wrestling training session with Rousey and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, in October. It appears based on this new update from Fightful, that Browne might be looking to make the transition to pro wrestling as well.

Per the report, Rousey recently told her friend, longtime WWE Superstar and former women’s champion Natalya, that she hopes the two get to meet in the ring again someday. Additionally, Travis Browne has reportedly been working a lot on his pro wrestling timing and selling, and he has been impressing people with the agility for someone of his size.

As of now, Browne is still reportedly in the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool for UFC fighters. Generally, fighters aren’t taken out of the testing pool until they inform USADA that they are officially retired. So, it appears, based on that information, that Browne might still be mulling a return to MMA. Browne has not fought in MMA since a second-round submission loss to Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213 in July 2017. Browne lost four fights back-to-back for his last four UFC bouts.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Ronda Rousey has done some wrestling training at least several times that are known about in the California area that took place in the last several weeks. WWE has yet to confirm an in-ring return for Rousey. Her last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 35 in the Winner Takes All main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.