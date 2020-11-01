Amazon-Exclusive Book On The Rock Releasing This Month

A new book charting The Rock’s journey from the squared circle to the red carpet is set to release on Amazon later this month. Author James Romero is set to release Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The People’s Champion – From WWE to Hollywood on November 29th in Kindle eBook and paperback.

The book, which is available for eBook pre-order here, comes from Romero who previously wrote Owen Hart: King of Pranks. The nearly 400 page-long book is described as follows:

Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon and the concept of “Attitude”, the emergence of The Rock was instrumental in turning the languishing World Wrestling Federation, on the brink of downsizing, into a billion dollar entity within two years. With The Rock at the forefront, the WWF routinely broke viewership, box office and ticket sales records. In 2000, The Rock became the most well-known mainstream professional wrestler in the world and in 2001 Dwayne entered the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid debuting lead actor for his star-making turn in The Scorpion King.

After several years of ever-decreasing in-ring appearances, Dwayne left wrestling behind in 2004 to fully focus on his burgeoning Hollywood career. Despite commanding eight figure sums for every starring role, the mid-2000s would see Dwayne’s career start to falter, with lukewarm critical reviews at best for his creative output. Dwayne had been forcibly separated from everything that had made him and The Rock character an overnight success until finally he decided enough was enough and took back control of his destiny. In 2011, Dwayne would return to his roots, not only as a pro wrestler but as The Rock, and has not looked back since.

Jam-packed with quotes from his friends, family, co-workers and the man himself, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The People’s Champion is the most comprehensive and exhaustive biography ever created on “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment”. From childhood to getting cut by the Canadian Football League; from Flex Kavana in Memphis to Rocky Maivia in the WWF; from the Nation of Domination to The Corporation; from wrestling’s biggest box office attraction to the highest paid actor in Hollywood. All the big storylines and why they happened. All the backstage manoeuvrings and inside stories. All the on-screen feuds and all the rivalries behind the scenes. All the people that got him to where he is today and the co-workers who did their damndest to hold him back.