Sting’s merchandise pulled from WWE Shop

Sting’s merchandise have vanished from WWEShop.com and a search for his name brings up zero results among the thousands of items available for sale.

Dave Meltzer reports that Sting’s contract and merchandise deal with WWE have expired so the company cannot sell any more of his stuff. This is the same scenario which occurred with Brock Lesnar where all Lesnar merchandise were pulled after his contract expired.

The WWE Hall of Famer has not tweeted or said anything about WWE since mid-June, with his last WWE-related tweet being a retweet from the WWE Network showing a clip of one of his matches against Cactus Jack.

Several months ago both Sting and Cody dropped hints at a future collaboration in All Elite Wrestling.