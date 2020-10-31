10/30/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown returned to its usual numbers on FOX after one week on FS1, getting an average of 2,133,000 viewers in the overnight ratings. The show had 2,115,000 viewers in the first and 2,151,000 viewers in the second. The number is likely to increase once the final rating is out on Monday. This week’s show did an increase of 1,252,000 viewers compared to last week’s outing on FS1.

Smackdown was #1 in 18-34 and tied first in 18-49 and was second in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.6, and 0.7 ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid