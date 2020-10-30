Wendy’s Wants to Join the Inner Circle as “444”

The Dark Order may have more than one restaurant supporting them now. After winning a deal with Chili’s on Being the Elite, it seems that Wendy’s may have joined the group as well.

A fan recently asked the fast food chain’s social media account, along with Chris Jericho, Karrion Kross and others, for a birthday greeting.

It was Jericho who responded. He wrote: “Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway!”

Wendy’s replied: “Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?”

This led to Evil Uno offering a spot in the Dark Order, and Wendy’s seemingly accepting, asking to be #444. John Silver will no longer be “hungiee” now. Check out the full exchange below.

Want to #JoinDarkOrder? — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) October 30, 2020

