Wendy’s Wants to Join the Inner Circle as “444”
The Dark Order may have more than one restaurant supporting them now. After winning a deal with Chili’s on Being the Elite, it seems that Wendy’s may have joined the group as well.
A fan recently asked the fast food chain’s social media account, along with Chris Jericho, Karrion Kross and others, for a birthday greeting.
It was Jericho who responded. He wrote: “Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway!”
Wendy’s replied: “Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?”
This led to Evil Uno offering a spot in the Dark Order, and Wendy’s seemingly accepting, asking to be #444. John Silver will no longer be “hungiee” now. Check out the full exchange below.
Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway! 😉 https://t.co/t60CFidIlh
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 30, 2020
Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway! 😉 https://t.co/t60CFidIlh
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 30, 2020
Want to #JoinDarkOrder?
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) October 30, 2020
Wendy’s knows what’s up https://t.co/4OSFNhCe9q
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) October 30, 2020
If Wendy’s were part of The Inner Circle, they would have to serve… A LITTLE BIT OF THE BUBBLY!
44 doesn’t equal 444.