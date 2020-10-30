Vince McMahon says WWE has “far more fans now than we have ever had”

While speaking on WWE’s third quarter investors’ call, Vince McMahon praised his company’s “vibrance” and he said they have a “new spirit.” This was attributed to the new faces they have at the corporate level.

He also addressed WWE’s diminishing fan base, and he spun that right around. McMahon boasted WWE’s social media numbers and said that they have more fans now than they ever have before. He said the television ratings “is what it is,” but “aside from that” their viewing audience is much bigger.