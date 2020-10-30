Turning Point will air on Impact Plus

Oct 30, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING: Our next IMPACT Plus exclusive event Turning Point will take place on Saturday, November 14th! #TurningPoint
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:00am PDT
