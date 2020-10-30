Netflix to produce docuseries on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon

Netflix is partnering with WWE to produce one of the most-expensive docuseries in the history of the streaming giant, and the subject is none other than WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Announced by President and CFO Nick Khan during the Q3 2020 conference call with investors, he said that this groundbreaking deal is one of the biggest-budgeted documentaries ever commissioned by Netflix.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary will be directed by Chris Smith, the man behind the Fyer Festival documentary which also is on Netflix and Bill Simmons will be the executive producer.

Simmons is a huge wrestling fan and has directed the incredible Andre The Giant documentary on HBO. WWE will also be heavily involved in the making of the documentary.

No release date was announced for the docuseries which will involve multiple episodes.