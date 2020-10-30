Aaliyah Mysterio kisses Murphy, Carmella returns next week

Murphy wants to apologize to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio but they won’t come to the ring

Seth Rollins comes out and says The Mysterios will never forgive him. Rollins says he will always accept Murphy, and will also accept Aaliyah Mysterio. Dominik & Rey come out and attack Rollins

Rey tells Aaliyah to come with them, but she says no, says she loves Murphy and they kiss

