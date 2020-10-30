Aaliyah Mysterio kisses Murphy, Carmella returns next week
Murphy wants to apologize to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio but they won’t come to the ring
Seth Rollins comes out and says The Mysterios will never forgive him. Rollins says he will always accept Murphy, and will also accept Aaliyah Mysterio. Dominik & Rey come out and attack Rollins
Rey tells Aaliyah to come with them, but she says no, says she loves Murphy and they kiss
😮 😮 😮 😮#SmackDown @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/gA8ykd5DoX
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
The drama quickly unfolded once @WWERollins, @DomMysterio35 and @WWE_Murphy hit the ring! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zUss3DZIPq
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
—-
What does @CarmellaWWE have planned for #SmackDown next week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/06KIQOP0zP
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
Again…. Smackdown lost the good storylines to Raw…. to this trash.