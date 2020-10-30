Jake Hager remains undefeated after another MMA win with Bellator

In his return to the cage, AEW’s Jake Hager remained undefeated after he got a split-decision win yesterday during the Bellator preliminaries at the Mohegan Sun Arena against Brandon Calton.

Hager now moves to a 3-0-1 record in mixed martial arts although this was the toughest one for him so far, going all three rounds for the first time and getting some punishment along the way.

The Inner Circle member made sure that AEW got some extra free advertising out of his fight, wearing an Inner Circle shirt to the ring and his shorts had the AEW logo on the front.

It has been a year since Hager fought professionally in MMA and his last fight ended in a no contest after repeated low blows delivered to his opponent.