Chavo Guerrero on How Vince McMahon Pitched Kerwin White to Him

Interviewer Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero, who discussed his infamous gimmick, Kerwin White, that he portrayed back in 2005. Chavo discussed how Vince McMahon revealed the gimmick to him, and how he was willing to go as far as wearing a KKK sheet to get heat so people would really hate the character. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview.

Chavo Guerrero on Vince McMahon telling him about Kerwin White: “There was no conversation. I got off the plane in Japan, and it was — I came to Raw, and I had — Vince McMahon looks at me, and he goes, ‘Well, hello Kerwin.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, What is this? what’s going on?’ [As Vince] ‘Well, today, you’re going to denounce your Hispanic heritage, and you’re going to become a white guy. Ha ha ha ha.’ I had two options. You either say ‘No,’ and possibly go back on the back burner for a while and get fired, or you say, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ And at the time, the political climate was different. I literally told Vince — I had a meeting with him and said, ‘If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right.’ I’m supposed to be a brown guy playing a white guy, saying ‘This is how you white guys are.’ And they’re saying no. So, I had the Hispanics hating me because I was denouncing my Mexican heritage. The had the whites (hating me) because I was making fun of them. They’re like, ‘That’s not how we dress!’ I’m like, ‘Oh yes, you do!’ I was saying, ‘If it’s not white, it’s not right.’ You know, I had caucasians going, ‘That’s not the way we are!’ That’s exactly how you are! So, I had everybody hating me, and a true heel wants everybody to hate him. I told Vince, ‘At the end of the day, I want to come out in a white sheet.’ And he was like, ‘Ho, ho! Yes! I love it.’ Now, of course, we never ended up doing that. It got too risqué; a little too racist.”

Chavo Guerrero on on his idea to dress up in a KKK sheet for the angle: “I wanted to. Absolutely. I wanted to come out — I grew up in the time of wrestling where the more heat, the better. I wanted to fight my way back to the dressing room every night. I wanted to have to sneak out the back window. I wanted to be in the streets and the people yelling, ‘We hate you!’ That’s heat. That’s what I wanted. I didn’t want them going, ‘Hey, look! There’s Chavo! Hey, what’s up? An autograph.’ I wanted them to look at me and go, ‘God, we hate you!’ And still to this day — And I was a heel. That’s what you have to do as a heel. Still to this day, I’ll have people on Instagram, social media contacting me, saying, ‘You know what? I really hated you when I was younger. When you made Rey Mysterio quit, I hated you!’ And they’re like, ‘I get it now.’ Thank you, I was doing my job. And they said, ‘I understand now,’ but at the time, ‘I hated you so much!’ ‘Good! That’s what I wanted!’ I wanted people to hate me. That was my job. So, you know, if I was going to do it, I was going to do it 100% like I do anything. So, we never got to that point. I was ready. I would have.”