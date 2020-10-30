Bret Hart Reveals Who Has the Worst Sharpshooter in Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Bret Hart spoke about who he thought had the worst sharpshooter in wrestling, noting neither The Rock nor Steve Austin had a good one.
He said: “I can tell you the ones that have the worst easier. I know Steve Austin had a hard time putting it on, so did Rock. They would tell you that themselves. You think, when you look at it, you go ‘Oh, I can put that on.’ But, you gotta think about it and gotta know how to put it on to appreciate it. Yeah. A lot of guys, even on the screwjob, I had to yell up at Shawn as he was putting it on. I had to yell up, ‘You’re putting it on backwards.’ Then, if you watch, he switches. So, I actually helped him put the final screwjob on right. I think Sting always put it on. The Scorpion Deathlock and the Sharpshooter are basically the same thing. So, Sting was always a real pro. He put it on as well as anybody. If anything, he had it first, I think.“