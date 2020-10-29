Real Name: Saya Kamitani

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 28, 1996

Hometown: Kanagawa, Prefecture (Japan)

Pro Debut: August 10, 2019

Trained By: Stardom

Finishing Move: Running Shooting Star Press

Biography

– Kamitani is a former idol of the group AKB48.

– August 10, 2019, Kamitani lost her debut match to Momo Watanabe at Stardom X ’19.

– October 19th, Kamitani & Saya Iida entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.

– December 8th, Kamitani defeated Saya Iida to win the Rookie of Stardom ’19.

– January 3, 2020, Kamitani & Itsuko Hoshino won a 3-Way Tag match at Stardom New Years Stars ’20.

– January 26th, Kamitani & Tam Nakano lost to Bea Priestley & Zoey Skye at the Stardom 9th Anniversary in Osaka.

– February 16th, Kamitani challenged Utami Hayashishita for the Future of Stardom Title.

– March 24th, Kamitani lost to Natsuko Tora in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament ’20.

– July 11th, Queen’s Quest (Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) defeated STARS (Tam Nakano & Saya Iida) at Stardom New Summer.

– July 17th, Kamitani competed in a 3-Way for the vacant Future of Stardom Title.

– July 23rd, Kamitani lost to Himeka at Stardom Cinderella Summer in Osaka.

– July 26th, Queen’s Quest (Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami) for the vacant Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– August 8th, Kamitani entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Queen’s Quest would defend the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against Donna del Mondo (Maika & Himeka).

– October 10th, Queen’s Quest entered into the 10th Goddesses of Stardom Tag League.