More WWE News and Notes

Oct 29, 2020

Notes from today’s third quarter conference call…

– WWE is working on an event that will primarily feature their developing Indian talent. It will also air in the United States.

Vince McMahon says they have far more fans than they have ever had. WWE ratings are what they are, can’t hang a hat on ratings being down. TV is a mothership, but they are being seeing on other platforms all the time. “We’re doing everything we can. Better writing, better execution.”

– Nick Khan says they are confident to where the product is going and that the marketplace understands that. Puts over Raw’s performance against Stanley Cup finals and against a Lakers/LeBron NBA playoff game.

– Khan says it would be a licensing of WWE Network they are looking at. Are in constant dialogue with domestic/global partners about that possibility.

– They’re still negotiating MENA rights. Vince McMahon won’t put a timetable on it.

