More WWE News and Notes

Notes from today’s third quarter conference call…

– WWE is working on an event that will primarily feature their developing Indian talent. It will also air in the United States.

– Vince McMahon says they have far more fans than they have ever had. WWE ratings are what they are, can’t hang a hat on ratings being down. TV is a mothership, but they are being seeing on other platforms all the time. “We’re doing everything we can. Better writing, better execution.”

– Nick Khan says they are confident to where the product is going and that the marketplace understands that. Puts over Raw’s performance against Stanley Cup finals and against a Lakers/LeBron NBA playoff game.

– Khan says it would be a licensing of WWE Network they are looking at. Are in constant dialogue with domestic/global partners about that possibility.

– They’re still negotiating MENA rights. Vince McMahon won’t put a timetable on it.