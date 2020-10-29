A Vince McMahon docu-series is in the works

Oct 29, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Khan revealed during the WWE earning call, a Vince McMahon docu-series is coming to Netflix….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    October 30, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Great. A fluff piece that only showcases what Vince wants them to showcase. So glad Darkside of The Ring got picked up for another season.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Terra Calaway

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal