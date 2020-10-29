10/29/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The show opened with a video package that hyped the NXT United Kingdom Championship Match between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The opening credits rolled, and Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary from the BT Sport Studio in London, England.

—

1. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Dani Luna

-After the match, Valkyrie and Luna shook hands.

—

WALTER and Dragunov were shown warming up for their title match.

—

A recap of the first round of the NXT UK Heritage Cup is shown. Noam Dar, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, and Trent Seven advanced to the semifinals. The semifinals will start next week.

—

A hype package for Rampage Brown aired. He will be arriving in NXT UK soon.

—

Footage of the attack on Mark Andrews from earlier this year aired, followed by footage of the attack on Flash Morgan Webster. Andrews and Webster were in the ring, but were interrupted by Eddie Dennis. He talked about their attacks and seemingly placed the blame on them. He is joined by Pretty Deadly, but The Hunt joined Webster and Andrews in the ring. The Hunt turned on Andrews and Webster and beat them down as Pretty Deadly left ringside. Dennis joined them in the ring and looked on approvingly.

—

Piper Niven was interviewed backstage. She said her plans have not changed because enemies like Kay Lee Ray can last forever.

—

Sid Scala was interviewed backstage, but Pretty Deadly interrupted him. They asked when their title shot is, but they were interrupted by Sam Gradwell, who announced he is back. Gallus then walked up and asked if they needed to do something about Pretty Deadly, and then reminded Scala that they are back to full strength next week.

—

More video hype packages for the match between WALTER and Dragunov are shown.

—

2. Jordan Devlin defeated Levi Muir

-After the match, Devlin says the one, real Cruiserweight Champion is back. He said if they want a shot, they come to the Jordan Devlin show. He reminded them to never bet against an ace.

—

Next week, Gallus will take on Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly. Also, in the semifinals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup, Noam Dar will take on A-Kid.

—

Another hype package for WALTER vs. Dragunov aired.

—

3. NXT United Kingdom Championship Match

WALTER (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov