10/28/20 Wednesday Night Viewership

– NXT’s Halloween Havoc special paid off in viewers as 876,000 tuned in to watch the show, an increase of 232,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show did 0.25 in the 18-49 demographic, good for #21 on the top 50 cable chart. This was the most-watched episode of NXT since the November 20, 2019 episode. It was also the first time in seven weeks that the show hit 800,000 viewers. It also beat AEW Dynamite in viewers for the first time since The Great American Bash special.

– AEW Dynamite did a total of 781,000 viewers this week, up 28,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It had a 0.32 in the 18-49 demo and placed #12 in the top 50 cable chart. In terms of viewership, Dynamite lost against NXT’s Halloween Havoc this week with a difference of 95,000 viewers swinging in NXT’s favor when last week AEW won by 109,000 viewers.

