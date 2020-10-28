Yet another coronavirus outbreak hits WWE Performance Center

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that there was another coronavirus outbreak inside the WWE Performance Center last weekend and those who were in the building on Friday were ordered to quarantine for the next two weeks regardless if they tested positive or negative.

Meltzer adds that according to some rumors, a few individuals who are supposed to be part of tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc broadcast are now under quarantine so certain parts of the show would have to be re-written. He also says that those who are on regular NXT television all tested negative.

NXT has switched to live shows ever since they moved to the Capitol Wrestling Center and around 100 fans are allowed inside the building. WWE tests fans 24 hours before each NXT show at a different location and if they show a negative result, they are allowed inside the building. Tonight will be no different and fans are still planned to be part of the show.

It has been a rough several weeks for the company as this is the second COVID-19 outbreak in two months.