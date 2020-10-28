Undertaker: The Last Ride full documentary now available on the free version of WWE Network

For a limited time only, WWE has put the whole series of Undertaker: The Last Ride on the free version of the WWE Network in celebration of The Undertaker’s 30th year anniversary in WWE.

Filmed over a period of a few years, The Last Ride chronicles The Undertaker’s final years as a competitor in WWE, going through different powerful and emotional moments in his career – from losing the streak, to the fiasco with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia, to his last match against AJ Styles and everything in between – with exclusive, never-seen-before footage and an extensive sit-down interview with the man behind the gimmick.

The Last Ride is split in five different chapters: The Greatest Fear, The Redemption, End of an Era, The Battle Within, and Revelation.

The documentary is probably one of, if not the, best work on the WWE Network to date.