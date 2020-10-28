Tracy Smothers passes away at age 58

Tracy Smothers, the 58-year-old professional wrestler who wrestled in countless promotions including WCW, WWE, USWA, ECW, and others, passed away today. No official cause of death was announced.

The Springfield, Tennessee native was diagnosed with lymphoma in December 2019 and Smothers himself announced the cancer diagnosis on his Facebook page.

Smothers made his debut in 1982, teaming with Steve Armstrong and in 1990, the duo joined World Championship Wrestling as the Southern Boys and the Young Pistols. After leaving WCW in 1992, Smothers moved to Smoky Mountain Wrestling and later the USWA before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1996 under the name of Freddie Joe Floyd. In 1997, Smothers joined ECW and then went on to tour the independent circuit after he left ECW in 2000. In 2010, he had a short stint with TNA participating in the ECW alumni angle.

His Facebook page is full of tributes from those who knew him and worked with him throughout the years.

In a short post on social media, WWE wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58. WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends.” All Elite Wrestling also sent its condolences through Twitter. “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Tracy Smothers, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”