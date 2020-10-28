Serena Deeb wins the NWA Women’s title

AEW’s Serena Deeb won the NWA Women’s title yesterday, defeating Thunder Rosa during an episode of UWN Primetime Live.

This is not the first time that an under contract AEW star won a title from another promotion with Kenny Omega also the current AAA Mega champion. Thunder Rosa previously appeared on AEW television and also wrestled for the AEW Women’s title.

After congratulating Deeb on winning the title, AEW President Tony Khan said that she would be defending her title on tonight’s episode of Dynamite against Leyla Hirsch.

Deeb, a former WWE Performance Center coach, signed with AEW last month.