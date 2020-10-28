News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Show

The special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. The show will air until 10:08pm with an 8 minute overrun.

Tonight’s show will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart, and will be headlined by the return of the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick in two title matches.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Non-Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

Host: Shotzi Blackheart

