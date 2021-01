According to TV Guide, this week’s episode of WWE NXT will air from 8pm until 10:08pm.

This means Halloween Havoc will be 8 minutes longer than usual. Here is the card:

NXT North American Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Pat McAfee to appear with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch