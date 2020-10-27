Tidbits: Lana, Survivor Series, new Undertaker tee, and a match announced for Impact
– Vince McMahon legitimately thinks he’s going to build sympathy for Lana by having her go through a table each week.
– Dave Meltzer speculates that the reason NXT isn’t involved with Survivor Series this year is because it’s a case of Vince McMahon being petty because they keep losing the ratings to AEW every week.
– Announced for tonight…
.@THETOMMYDREAMER faces @Myers_Wrestling in a HARDCORE HALLOWEEN MATCH TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/opPBHOrYuq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2020
– The Undertaker 30th anniversary tee…
WOW! I actually laughed out loud at that first sentence! How can you have sympathy for someone who is horrible at what she does? I cheer for it!
“Vince McMahon legitimately thinks he’s going to build sympathy for Lana by having her go through a table each week.”
Suuuuuuure he does.