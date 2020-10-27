Tidbits: Lana, Survivor Series, new Undertaker tee, and a match announced for Impact

– Vince McMahon legitimately thinks he’s going to build sympathy for Lana by having her go through a table each week.

– Dave Meltzer speculates that the reason NXT isn’t involved with Survivor Series this year is because it’s a case of Vince McMahon being petty because they keep losing the ratings to AEW every week.

– Announced for tonight…

– The Undertaker 30th anniversary tee…