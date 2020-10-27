NWA Women’s title match announced for AEW Dynamite

Oct 27, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to the newly crowned @NWA World Women’s Champion @serenadeeb! She will make her first title defense tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite against @legit_leyla_! Watch Dynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c
