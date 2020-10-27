Meiko Satomura joining the NXT UK brand as performer and coach

Meiko Satomura, the co-founder of Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling and one of the most highly-respected wrestlers in the world, will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a story by Tokyo Sports.

Satomura said that she would be limiting her appearances with Sendai Girls and wants to move to a new stage in her career and while she didn’t give a reason why her work with Sendai Girls will decrease, Tokyo Sports said that the 40-year-old will be traveling to the UK in November to be part of the next NXT UK television tapings and also be a coach.

During a press conference, Satomura did not confirm the NXT UK news but told reporters that she would be giving more information once everything is confirmed.

In 2018, she participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament, her first association with WWE during her illustrious career. She also served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center during the year.