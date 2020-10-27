Alexa Bliss Appears on Firefly Funhouse

Oct 27, 2020 - by James Walsh

Alexa Bliss went a little murderous on Raw as a guest on this week’s Firefly Fun House. On tonight’s show, an Alice in Wonderland-esque episode of the Bray Wyatt segment aired in which Bliss served some tea to Ramblin’ Rabbit. The tea ultimately was revealed to contain arsenic and Ramblin’ keeled over. After some back and forth, Bliss noted that she’s interviewing Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss and Wyatt went into a fugue state, ultimately beating the still-alive Ramblin’ into oblivion:

