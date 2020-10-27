10/27/20 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Top Flight (Darrius Martin and Donte Martin)

2. Ricky Starks defeated VSK

Eddie Kingston and The Bunny are backstage. They talk about their family coming after the “Faux Family” in AEW.

3. Matt Sydal defeated Lee Johnson

Miro joins the commentary team.

4. Hikaru Shida defeated Leyla Hirsch

QT Marshall cuts a promo and talks about The Bunny. He says she took so much from him, but she and her family will never take their spot. Dustin Rhodes walks in. He says The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny do nothing but take, but there is nothing that they can do to them that they haven’t already seen. Rhodes says they are number three, while Butcher and Blade are number four. He says Butcher and Blade do not want the ass kicking that is coming to them.

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt) defeated Danny Limelight and Jersey Muscle (Steve Gibki and Tony Vincita)

6. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)

-After the match, TH2 attacks Daniels and Kazarian and left them lying.

Brandi Rhodes joins the commentary team.

7. Anna Jay defeated Katalina Perez

8. No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Brandon Cutler defeated Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)

-During the match, Bates slapped Avalon in the face and left ringside. The Young Bucks also came out and supported Cutler at ringside.

9. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Anthony Bowens and Max Caster

Alex Marves tries to interview Scorpio Sky about Shawn Spears, but Sky’s locker room is trashed. “Thief” is written on his mirror.

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team.

10. Brian Cage defeated Fuego Del Sol

11. Preston Vance (w/Alan Angels) defeated Sean Maluta

-After the match, Vance and Angels beat down Maluta and leave him lying.

12. Diamante and Ivelisse defeated KiLynn King and Savannah Evans

13. Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Solow

-After the match, Lance Archer laid out both men. Jake Roberts says there will be some changes around AEW, and only he will like the changes. Archer says Jon Moxley merely survived their match, while Kingston whined until he got another title match. He says he will never stop coming for the title, and everybody dies.

14. Will Hobbs defeated Nick Comoroto

15. Darby Allin defeated Alex Chamberlain

-After the match, Starks and Cage attack Allin, but Hobbs makes the save.