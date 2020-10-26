WWE’s extended agreement with Amway Center good through November 24

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 published the extended contract between WWE and The Amway Center which lists the date of November 24, 2020 as the final date of the agreement.

The one-page agreement was signed on September 3 by WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events John Porco and Allen Johnson, the Chief Venues Officer at Orlando Venues.

The extended agreement makes no mention of fans being able to be part of the ThunderDome and no terms were changed apart from the date.

It’s worth noting that the NBA is targeting a December 22 start date for the 2020/21 season which would mean that WWE cannot have complete control of the Amway Center once the NBA sets a start date to the season. A two-week notice is required for an extension or termination of the current deal.

As it is, WWE leaves the venue unchanged and they don’t have to dismantle and set up for every Raw and Smackdown.