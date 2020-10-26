WWE to celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker at the Survivor Series

WWE will celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker, who is not expected to wrestle during the show, will be live in person inside the ThunderDome though at the same pay-per-view which he made his debut 30 years ago. A commercial for the Survivor Series hyping “Phenom Forever” aired yesterday during Hell In A Cell.

On November 22, 1990, The Undertaker was accompanied by Brother Love as the mystery partner of The Million Dollar Team, captained by Ted DiBiase and also featuring Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine. The four wrestled The Dream Team which included team captain Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, and Koko B. Ware. Taker eliminated Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes in the match and then got himself counted out after a brawl with Dusty.

Five years ago, WWE also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the arrival of The Dead Man and The Undertaker wrestled teamed up with Kane to take on The Wyatt Family, a match which they won. That was the last time that The Undertaker wrestled at the Survivor Series.

Chris Jericho, who just celebrated 30 years in the business himself with an episode of Dynamite on TNT, tweeted his congratulations to The Undertaker. “Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!!” he wrote.