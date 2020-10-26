The Miz gains the MITB briefcase and can repeat win 10 years exactly after his first successful cash in

Otis is no longer the holder of the Money In The Bank contract after last night at Hell In A Cell, The Miz won the match and took possession of the briefcase thanks to an unlikely ally – Tucker!

Tucker, who up until the draft was Otis’ tag team partner in Heavy Machinery, turned on him by hitting him with the briefcase, allowing The Miz to cover him for the pin. In an interview after the match, Tucker said he was the one who carried the team and while he treated Otis like a brother, he was just an afterthought for Otis.

With this loss, Otis becomes the second WWE Superstar to win the Money In The Bank ladder match but failed to even try to cash in. Back in 2007, Mr. Kennedy won the MITB match at WrestleMania but lost the contract against Edge a month later. Edge cashed in the day after winning it during the Smackdown tapings, beating The Undertaker.

There have been four other Superstars who failed to cash in the briefcase successfully. These are John Cena, Damien Sandow, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman. Cena’s cash in at the Raw 1000 episode against CM Punk ended up in a DQ win for him so the title did not change hands. Sandow cashed in on Cena in 2013 but lost the match clean, while Corbin also lost the match against champion Jinder Mahal in 2017. Strowman’s cash in on Roman Reigns in 2018 at Hell In A Cell ended in a no contest after Brock Lesnar interfered and attacked both men.

The Miz now becomes a two-time MITB briefcase holder. He successfully cashed in on the November 22, 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw in Orlando against Randy Orton. Will history repeat itself? The Survivor Series is on November 22…in the same arena where The Miz cashed in on Orton ten years ago. The Miz is now part of Raw, and the WWE champion on Raw is none other than…Randy Orton!











