Randy Orton claims 14th world title at Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton is two world title reigns away from reaching Ric Flair and John Cena, a small elite group who call themselves 16-time world champions.

With his win against Drew McIntyre last night at Hell In A Cell, Orton moved to 14 world title reigns overall with the WWE and World Heavyweight title and matched Triple H’s number.

The Viper has 10 reigns as WWE champion, with 659 days and counting combined as champion in addition to four reigns as World Heavyweight champion with 135 days combined as champion. Orton has never won the Universal title.

In a tweet addressed to Ric Flair, John Cena, and Triple H, Orton wrote, “I am part of an elite list, a very very short list…. of Legends. I suppose that makes me a … yup you guessed it… #legend #14x.