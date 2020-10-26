News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s RAW episode will take place from the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, FL with fallout from WWE Hell In a Cell.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but it’s expected that new WWE Champion Randy Orton will be appearing to celebrate his win over Drew McIntyre at Hell In a Cell. The Miz is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase tonight, which he won from Otis at Hell In a Cell.

The Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee feud is also expected to continue tonight, plus the latest with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, RETRIBUTION, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, and more.

