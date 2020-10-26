Bayley’s historic title reign comes to a brutal end at Hell In A Cell

Bayley’s historic 380-day reign as Smackdown Women’s champion came to an end last night at Hell In A Cell with her former best friend Sasha Banks winning her first Smackdown Women’s title in a 26-minute cage match.

With two title runs, Bayley had a combined 520-day reign with the Smackdown Women’s title, more than double of Becky Lynch who is in the second place in overall combined days as champ.

Bayley won the title during an episode of Smackdown on October 11 last year in Las Vegas, beating Charlotte Flair five days after she lost it to Flair at Hell In A Cell. Since that day, Bayley owned the Smackdown women’s division and beat everyone who came her way.

Sasha Banks now ranks second in most championship reigns in the WWE women’s division with seven in total, trailing only Charlotte Flair who has 12.

But Sasha’s biggest problem is the inability to defend the title after winning it, with most of her title reigns ending just after one unsuccessful title defense lately.