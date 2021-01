Yurie Kozakai

Real Name: Yurie Kozakai

Height: 5’4″

Date of Birth: June 7, 1995

Hometown: Higashiura, Aichi (Japan)

Pro Debut: 2018

Biography

– Yurie is also an actor & singer. She has starred in 22/7, Dropkick on My Devil!, Idol Time PriPara, Science Fell in Love – So I Tried to Prove it & Talentless Nana.

– Yurie is the current ring announcer & time keeper for Stardom.