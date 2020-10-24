Impact Wrestling presents Bound for Glory Tonight

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Tonight 8/7 main/pre-show 7/6 on FITETV and traditional PPV

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack

“CALL YOUR SHOT” GAUNTLET MATCH

Acey Romero vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Cody Deaner vs. Brian Myers vs. Havok vs. Heath vs. Hernandez vs. Larry D vs. Rhino vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Tommy Dreamer vs. TBD

Moose vs. EC3

Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

PRE-SHOW

The Rascalz vs. The Deaners