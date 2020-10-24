Impact Wrestling presents Bound for Glory Tonight
Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory
Tonight 8/7 main/pre-show 7/6 on FITETV and traditional PPV
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North
IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack
“CALL YOUR SHOT” GAUNTLET MATCH
Acey Romero vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Cody Deaner vs. Brian Myers vs. Havok vs. Heath vs. Hernandez vs. Larry D vs. Rhino vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Tommy Dreamer vs. TBD
Moose vs. EC3
Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
PRE-SHOW
The Rascalz vs. The Deaners