Hiromu Takahashi

Real Name: Hiromu Takahashi

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 194 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 4, 1989

Hometown: Hachiōji, Tokyo (Japan)

Pro Debut: August 24, 2010

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Time Bomb

Biography

– Takahashi has also been known as Kamaitachi & has also been nicknamed the (Ticking) Time Bomb.

– November 11, 2010, Takahashi lost to Bad Luck Fale in the NJPW Young Lion 3 Match Series.

– February 24, 2011, Takahashi defeated Kazuki Hirata at NJPW NEVER.5.

– April 7th, Takahashi lost to Keisuke Ishii in the first round of the Road to the Super Junior 2 Days Tournament ’11.

– May 11th, Takahashi & Kyosuke Mikami defeated Hiroo Tsumaki & Kazuki Hirata at the DDT Monthly Young Communication May Edition.

– June 21st, Takahashi, Koji Kanemoto & Kyosuke Mikami lost to Madoka, Shinobu & Tsuyoshi Kikuchi in the first round of the J Sports Crown Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament ’11.

– August 27th, Takahashi competed in the Destroyer Cup Battle Royal.

– September 1st, Takahashi & Ryuichi Sekine defeated Hiroo Tsumaki & Kazuki Hirata at the DDT Monthly Young Communication September Edition.

– November 18th, Takahashi defeated Takaaki Watanabe at NJPW New Japan Alive.

– December 21st, Takahashi & Kyosuke Mikami defeated Soma Takao & Toru Sugiura at the DDT Monthly Young Communication December Edition.

– January 25, 2012, Takahashi lost to TAKA Michinoku on the NJPW 40th Anniversary Tour.

– April 13rd, Takahashi lost to Hiro Tonai in the first round of the Road to the Super Junior 2 Days Tournament ’12.

– May 28th, Takahashi entered into the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XIX.

– November 15th, Takahashi lost to Shiori Asahi in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Title Tournament.

– February 17, 2013, Takahashi & Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Akito & Yukio Sakaguchi at DDT Into the Fight ’13.

– May 24th, Takahashi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XX.

– September 15th, Takahashi lost to Nathan Cruz at the AWW 10 Year Anniversary Show.

– October 18th, Takahashi challenged Kenbai for the 4FW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 30th, Takahashi lost to John Klinger at the wXw 13th Anniversary Tour Finale.

– July 13, 2014, La Fiebre Amarilla (Kamaitachi & Okumura) challenged Los Reyes de la Atlantida (Delta & Guerrero Maya Jr.) for the CMLL Arena Coliseo Tag Team Titles in a Best two out of three falls match.

– December 26th, Kamaitachi competed in a Torneo Cibernetico in the semi-finals of the CMLL World Welterweight Title.

– February 20, 2015, Kamaitachi & Dragon Lee lost to Mephisto & La Mascara in the first round of the CMLL Torneo De Parejas Increibles ’15.

– March 20th, Kamaitachi lost to Dragon Lee in a Mask vs. Mask best two out of three falls match.

– May 1st, Kamaitachi competed in the CMLL Reyes de Aire ’15.

– May 15th, Kamaitachi competed in a Torneo Cibernetico of the semi-finals of the CMLL Leyenda de Plata ’15.

– June 14th, Kamaitachi challenged Dragon Lee for the CMLL World Lightweight Title.

– July 13th, Kamaitachi challenged Dragon Lee for the CMLL World Lightweight Title in a Best two out of three falls match.

– August 30th, Kamaitachi challenged Dragon Lee for the CMLL World Lightweight Title in a Best two out of three falls match.

– September 20th, Kamaitachi defeated Rey Horus at Chilanga Mask Chairo Bill.

– December 4th, Kamaitachi challenged Dragon Lee for the CMLL World Lightweight Title in a Best two out of three falls match.

– January 24, 2016, Kamaitachi defeated Dragon Lee for the CMLL World Lightweight Title.

– March 4th, Kamaitachi lost the CMLL World Lightweight Title to Dragon Lee.

– April 30th, Kamaitachi lost to ACH on the ROH Conquest Tour.

– May 20th, Kamaitachi lost to Michael Elgin at PWG Prince.

– June 24th, Kamaitachi lost to Kyle O’Reilly at ROH Best in the World ’16.

– June 25th, Kamaitachi lost to Jay White on ROH TV.

– July 8th, Kamaitachi lost to Bobby Fish at ROH Aftershock.

– July 16th, Kamaitachi defeated Stuka Jr. on ROH TV.

– August 19th, Kamaitachi competed in a #1 Contender Four Corner Survival for the ROH World Television Title at ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV.

– August 20th, Kamaitachi & The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Beretta) on ROH TV.

– September 3rd, Kamaitachi lost to Trevor Lee in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’16.

– September 16th, Kamaitachi lost to Alex Shelley on the ROH Reloaded Tour.

– October 14th, Kamaitachi won a Four Corner Survival at ROH Glory by Honor XV.

– January 4, 2017, Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 11th, Takahashi retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Dragon Lee.

– March 6th, Takahashi retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Ryusuke Taguchi.

– April 9th, Takahashi defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against KUSHIDA.

– April 13th, Takahashi defeated Marty Scurll at RevPro Epic Encounter ’17.

– April 29th, Takahashi defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Ricochet.

– May 17th, Takahashi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXIV.

– June 11th, Takahashi lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title to KUSHIDA.

– July 17th, Los Ingobernables de Japón (Takahashi & EVIL) defeated fellow Los Ingobernables de Japón members (SANADA & BUSHI) at NJPW G1 Climax ’17.

– August 19th, Takahashi competed in a Four Corner Survival for the ROH World Television Title.

– August 24th, Takahashi lost to Joseph Conners in the Quarter finals of the WCPW Pro Wrestling Cup.

– October 12th, Takahashi defeated Christopher Daniels at ROH Global Wars ’17.

– October 30th, Los Ingobernables de Japón (Takahashi & BUSHI) lost to Roppongi 3K (YOH & SHO) in the semi-finals of the NJPW Super Junior Tag Tournament ’17.

– January 4, 2018, Takahashi competed in a 4-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 10th, Takahashi challenged Will Ospreay for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 23rd, Takahashi competed in a 3-Way at ROH/NJPW Honor Rising ’18.

– March 6th, Los Ingobernables de Japón (Takahashi & BUSHI) competed in a 3-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– March 9th, Takahashi defeated Flip Gordon at the ROH 16th Anniversary Show.

– March 10th, Takahashi defeated Frankie Kazarian on ROH TV.

– April 1st, Los Ingobernables de Japón competed in a 3-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– May 13th, Los Ingobernables de Japón (Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) lost to BULLET CLUB (Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Matt & Nick Jackson) on ROH TV.

– May 19th, Takahashi entered into the Best of Super Junior XXV.

– June 9th, Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– June 18th, Takahashi defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against El Desperado.

– July 7th, Takahashi retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Dragon Lee.

– August 20th, Takahashi had to vacate the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title due to a broken neck in which he would have to miss 9 to 12 months due to the severity of the injury.

– January 4, 2020, Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 9th, Takahashi retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Ryu Lee.

– July 3rd, Takahashi lost to Kazuchika Okada in the semi-finals of the New Japan Cup ’20.

– July 25th, Takahashi challenged EVIL for both the IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Titles.

– August 29th, Takahashi lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title to Taiji Ishimori.

– September 11th, Los Ingobernables de Japón (Takahashi & BUSHI) lost to Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in the finals of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament.