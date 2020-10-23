Smackdown superstar: “I Quit”
Chad Gable says he quits after a loss to Sullivan.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 24, 2020
"I quit."
Wait… What just happened? #SmackDown #ShortyG @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/dMmrMy8HCi
— WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2020
GABLE
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 24, 2020
I mean couldn’t they find a new way to do this kind of storyline? Like have him go on a podcast or announce it on twitter to make some actual buzz? It’s not often a losing wrestler gets interviewed in the ring that quick by WWE.