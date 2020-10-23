Salina de la Renta

Real Name: Natalia Guzmán Class

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 141 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 6, 1997

Hometown: Carolina, Puerto Rico

Resides: Florida

Pro Debut: August 24, 2016

Trained By: Santana Garrett, Chasyn Rance, Jesús Rodrīguez & Aaron Epic

Finishing Move: Becky’s Breath

Biography

– Class studied film & screenwriting at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida.

– Class has used the ring names Mila Naniki & Salina de la Renta (MLW). She has also been nicknamed the Booty Monster.

– August 30, 2016, Naniki competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– September 16th, Naniki defeated Rex Bacchus at CWE She’s a Warrior.

– October 9th, Naniki challenged Aria Blake for the ACW Women’s Title.

– October 18th, Naniki defeated Kaci Lennox at Girl Fight XII.

– November 4th, Naniki lost to Kaci Lennox at the Wrestling Aid Orlando Redemption.

– November 30th, Naniki defeated Layne Rosario at ACW Wednesday Night Throwdown.

– December 21st, Naniki competed in a 5-Way for the vacant OPW Women’s Title.

– December 28th, Naniki defeated Trish Adora at ACW Throwdown.

– January 13, 2017, Naniki & Amber Nova lost to Raegan Fire & Kaci Lennox at BELIEVE 133.

– February 1st, Naniki defeated Aspyn Rose at the ACW Wednesday Combat Night.

– February 17th, Naniki & Ruff Crossing defeated Amber O’Neal & Kennedy Kendrick at JCW Juggalo Weekend ’17.

– February 22nd, Naniki defeated Avery Mucchio at ACW Proving Ground.

– October 28th, Salina defeated Kamilla Kaine for the vacant ACW Women’s Title.

– November 10th, Salina retained the ACW Women’s Title against Kaci Lennox.

– November 11th, Salina defeated Aria Blake at WrestleMerica.

– December 1st, Salina retained the ACW Women’s in a 3-Way against Sofi Castillo & Aria Blake.

– December 9th, Salina competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Sweetwater Women’s Title.

– January 17, 2018, Salina retained the ACW Women’s Title against Lacey Lane.

– January 19th, Salina lost to Kaci Lennox in the semi-finals of the CWE Rise of a Queen II Tournament.

– February 28th, Salina retained the ACW Women’s Title against Aspyn Rose.

– Salina has managed many wrestlers in MLW & also is recognized as an executive producer/writer for future episodes in the 2020 Restart.