Rossy Ogawa

Real Name: Hiroshi Ogawa

Date of Birth: May 1, 1957

Hometown: Chiba, Japan

Biography

– Ogawa has education in Nagoya Visual Arts & Tokyo Visual Arts.

– Ogawa is a former co-producer for All Japan Women.

– Ogawa is a former promoter for JDStar.

– September 2010, Ogawa founded World Wonder Ring Stardom.

– October 17, 2019, Ogawa sold Stardom to Bushiroad, which is also the parent company of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). In which Ogawa has remained the President for Stardom.