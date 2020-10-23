Kairi Sane doing Japanese commentary for Hell In A Cell 2020

Former NXT Women’s champion Kairi Sane will be doing Japanese commentary at Hell In A Cell this coming Sunday. The news was announced by J Sports, the official broadcaster for WWE in Japan.

Sane left WWE in July of this year to return to her homeland and be with her husband. Despite no longer competing in a WWE ring, the former champ has taken a sort of an ambassadorial role for the company in Japan and a few weeks ago she posted a photo from the WWE Japan office.

There are rumors that Sane will be involved in the NXT expansion in Japan when that eventually happens.

Sane joined WWE in 2017, winning the Mae Young Classic tournament and then went on to NXT to become the Women’s champion before joining the main roster. On the main roster, Sane found success tag teaming with Asuka where she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles twice.