Fenix out of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament due to injury

Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order was not the only one injured during Dynamite this past Wednesday as Fenix also found himself in the injured list.

Because of his injury, Fenix will not be able to continue in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament and has been taken out. He is being replaced by his tag team partner Penta El Zero M. Penta, who lost his quarter final match against Fenix, will now face Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite.

The injury happened when Fenix delivered a twisted headscissors on Penta from the second rope and landed badly on his neck and shoulder. Fenix was seen communicating with the referee throughout the match after the spot.

This is the second time that Kenny Omega will have to face a different opponent in this tournament. He was supposed to wrestle Joey Janela on Wednesday but Janela was removed from the show as a precaution after he was in contact with someone who tested positive with coronavirus. He was eventually replaced by Sonny Kiss.