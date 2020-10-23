Bu Ku Dao

Real Name: Paul Nguyen

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 152 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 9, 1988

Hometown: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Resides: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pro Debut: March 29, 2012

Trained By: Luke Hawx

Finishing Move: Wasabi

Biography

– Dao studied Psychology at Louisiana State University (LSU).

– Dao has a background in Sanshou fighting & kickboxing.

– Dao has been nicknamed the Situ-Asian.

– March 29, 2012, Dao made his debut in a Losing effort by teaming with Ron Horn & being defeated by Rough and Ready (Matt Lancie & Jack Ford).

– September 8th, Dao competed in a Rumble match on NWA Anarchy.

– September 21st, Dao was defeated by Steve Anthony in the first round of the Wildkat Quest for the Best Tournament.

– March 9, 2013, Dao defeated Blake Stevens at PSP Spring Bash ’13.

– June 1st, Dao lost to Lance Hoyt at TCW Mississippi Meltdown.

– July 14th, Dao challenged Steve Anthony for the Elite Heavyweight Title.

– January 18, 2014, Dao challenged Calvin Rose for the PSP Heavyweight Title.

– March 1st, Dao defeated Rhettro Thibodeaux at PSP Spring Bash ’14.

– April 3rd, Dao, J. Spade & Purple Haze defeated Ricky Starks, Danny Flamingo & Matt Lancie in a Dark match at EVOLVE 28.

– April 5th, Dao, Aaron Solo & Will Ferrera lost to Moose, Cheeseburger & The Dark Mon in a Dark match on ROH TV.

– July 19th, Dao competed in the 6-Way Final of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup ’14.

– July 26th, Dao defeated Matt Lancie for the Wildkat Revolution Title.

– September 13th, Dao defended the Wildkat Revolution Title against Steve Anthony.

– January 12, 2015, Dao & Sgt. Socorro lost to The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) on WWE RAW.

– February 21st, Dao defeated Ayden Cristiano at ROW Final Heat.

– May 24th, Dao defeated Curt Matthews at ROW ComicPalooza – Tag 3.

– November 14th, Dao competed in the WildKat Revolution Rumble.

– November 27th, Dao & Matt Lancie challenged The Heatseekers (Elliot Russell & Sigmon) for the AML Tag Team Titles.

– May 28, 2016, Dao defeated Shane Taylor for the Wildkat Heavyweight Title.

– June 25th, Dao defeated Tracy Smothers at Wildkat XX-Rated.

– July 23rd, Dao retained the WildKat Heavyweight Title against Shane Taylor.

– September 10th, Dao defended the WildKat Heavyweight Title against Mike Dell.

– November 12th, Dao lost the WildKat Heavyweight Title to Stevie Richards.

– November 25th, Dao challenged Jordan Kage for the AML Prestige Title.

– June 10, 2017, Dao lost to Crowbar at WildKat The F’N Debut!

– October 22nd, Dao lost to Ace Austin at WW 2.

– November 4th, Dao competed in the WildKat Revolution Rumble.

– November 24th, Dao challenged Zane Dawson for the AML Title.

– March 10, 2018, Dao challenged Dao challenged Jared Wayne for the Hurricane Pro Cruiserweight Title.

– March 24th, Dao challenged Ken Dixon for the WildKat Revolution Title.

– May 20th, Dao competed in a 8-Way at EVOLVE 105.

– June 16th, Dao challenged Terrale Tempo for the Hurricane Pro Heavyweight Title.

– August 10th, Dao challenged J. Spade for the WildKat Heavyweight Title.

– April 20, 2019, Dao competed in a 3-Way for the Hurricane Pro Title.

– May 4th, Dao competed in a 6-Way for the WOW No Limits Title.

– October 12th, Dao competed in a Battle Royal at ROH Glory by Honor NOLA.

– November 3rd, Dao competed in the WildKat Revolution Rumble.

– December 28th, Dao defeated Johnny Flex for the Hurricane Pro Cruiserweight Title.

– February 22nd, Dao retained the title against Barrett Brown.