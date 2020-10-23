Big E says The New Day got only two days notice about split

In an interview with FOX Sports, Big E revealed that he, Kofi, and Xavier got two days notice that The New Day was splitting up in the draft.

“Which, I think a lot of it was to ensure that we didn’t show up to work and if we heard the news then, I assume that people just imagine that we would be tearing up the halls, knocking down doors, crying in public, just fits of rage,” he said. “So I feel like they decided, let’s give ’em a couple of days to simmer down at home before we had to actually do this on TV.”

E mentioned how initially they were not pleased with the decision and splitting up The New Day was a rumor that has been going on for years, but now there was more momentum of it actually happening for real.

Despite spending six years together and winning countless titles, Big E added that there were many things that the group has not done, especially showing the serious heel side.

“As much fun as we’ve had doing the goofy, slapstick New Day stuff, when Woods came out in that white and red suit in 2014, you never got to see militant New Day. You never got to see us really be aggressive heels,” he continued. “We were just goofy heels and it worked, but I feel like there’s so much we can offer as a trio. That’s kinda what I wanted to present to them. There’s so much we can do as a trio.”

