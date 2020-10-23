10/23/20 WWE 205 Live Recap

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Mansoor vs. The Brian Kendrick

Kendrick takes Mansoor down and applies a side headlock. Mansoor gets free and sends Kendrick off the ropes, but Kendrick comes back with the side headlock. Mansoor gets free again, but Kendrick takes him down with an arm-drag. Mansoor counters with a rear chin-lock, but Kendrick backs him into the corner. They exchange shoves and Kendrick delivers a kick to the midsection. Kendrick delivers an elbow strike, but Mansoor comes back and takes Kendrick down. Mansoor drops Kendrick with an arm-drag, and then dropkicks Kendrick to the mat. Mansoor comes off the ropes with a bulldog and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out. Kendrick sends Mansoor to the apron, but Mansoor meets him with a forearm. Kendrick pulls Mansoor back into the ring and drops him with a butterfly suplex. Kendrick goes for the cover, but Mansoor kicks out. Kendrick chokes Mansoor over the ropes, but Mansoor comes back and they exchange shots. Kendrick drops Mansoor and locks in an arm-bar. Mansoor fights to his feet, but Kendrick drops him with an elbow shot. Kendrick kicks Mansoor in the face a few times, but Mansoor comes back with a kick of his own.

Mansoor drops Kendrick with a clothesline, and then slams him to the mat. Mansoor delivers an atomic drop and a spine-buster, and then drops Kendrick with a series of suplexes. Mansoor delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out. Mansoor goes up top for a moonsault, but Kendrick dodges it. Mansoor delivers a power bomb instead and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out. Kendrick comes back with a face-buster over his knee and goes for the cover, but Mansoor kicks out. Kendrick goes for the Captain’s Hook, but Mansoor fights out with body shots. Mansoor goes for a power bomb, but Kendrick sends him into the corner with a hurricanrana. Kendrick spears Mansoor in the back and sets him up top. Kendrick delivers a butterfly suplex from the top and goes for the cover, but Mansoor counters with a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mansoor

-After the match, Kendrick stares down Mansoor as he is celebrating. Kendrick then extends his hand for a handshake, and then raises Mansoor’s arm in the air before leaving the ring.

—

A vignette for one of the NXT Cruiserweight Champions, Jordan Devlin, airs. He calls the title that is held by Santos Escobar a sham and says if they want the real title, they will have to take it from him.

Footage from the Six-Man Tag Team Match from this past Wednesday’s NXT is shown. Legado Del Fantasma defeated Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Scott, and Jake Atlas.

—

The Bollywood Boyz make their return to 205 Live. They say they are back in 205 Live to bring the charisma and the personality that only the greatest tag team in 205 Live history can. They say they are bringing the lights, cameras, and Bollywood action.

—

Footage from last week’s match between Ariya Daivari and Curt Stallion airs. Stallion won by disqualification after Tony Nese ran in and took him out with the Running Nese. A promo from Stallion then airs. He says he was about to beat Daivari and the $10,000 last week, but Nese ran in and stopped him. He says Nese will live in his shadow tonight.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Curt Stallion vs. Tony Nese

Before the match begins, Daivari comes to ringside. Nese attacks Stallion from behind and takes advantage as Daivari joins the commentary team. Nese takes Stallion to the mat with a few shots, but Stallion comes back with a few shots of his own. Stallion delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Stallion goes up top, but Nese cuts him off. Nese kicks Stallion in the midsection, and then delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Stallion kicks out. Nese keeps control of the match and connects with a springboard moonsault. Nese goes for the cover again, but Stallion kicks out. Nese delivers a few more shots, but Stallion comes back with some of his own. Nese delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Stallion kicks out. Nese applies a leg-scissors hold, and then picks Stallion up in a Torture Rack. Stallion gets free and drops Nese with a German suplex. Stallion slams Nese to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Stallion sends Nese to the outside and connects with a moonsault. Stallion drops Daivari with a headutt and gets back into the ring, but Nese delivers the Running Nese and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tony Nese

-After the match, Daivari charges the ring, but Nese holds him back. Nese tells Daivari that Stallion doesn’t belong here and isn’t worth it. Nese and Daivari stare down Stallion as the show comes to a close.