Video: Jericho and MJF debut a musical segment

Oct 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    October 22, 2020 at 9:48 am

    …..wrestling outside of Japan is officially dead…….

  2. art123guy says:
    October 22, 2020 at 10:59 am

    I can’t WAIT until Cornette reviews this!

  3. John says:
    October 22, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Crap

  4. Joseph says:
    October 22, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    I had to stop the video about 30 seconds into it. I don’t know how it ends. I don’t want to know how it ends. I’m just waiting for the AEW fans to come in and claim it was brilliant.

  5. steve jones says:
    October 22, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    if they’re trying to be Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin they missed the mark

  6. Birthday Sampson says:
    October 22, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Wtf is that s—t?!
    AEW needs to tell Jericho that these ridiculous ideas of his are total crap (like the mimosa match, those in ring segment celebrations, the snapchat music video dance-off or whatever it was, with his Inner Circle pals, etc).
    Demo-god or not, he might need to retire.

  7. Luke says:
    October 23, 2020 at 4:15 am

    I liked MJF. I really liked MJF. I don’t think I like MJF anymore… What the hell was the purpose of this???

  8. Mackdeezy says:
    October 23, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Ex WWE guys: “I left because WWE didn’t give me enough creative freedom”

    Me: “maybe if y’all didnt come up with ideas that made Russo look like Shakespeare, they’d be more willing”

