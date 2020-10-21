Video: Jericho and MJF debut a musical segment
Hey @TheTonyAwards we have your newest submission 👀 PURE EXCELLENCE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XXr8u8URLh
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 22, 2020
…..wrestling outside of Japan is officially dead…….
I can’t WAIT until Cornette reviews this!
Crap
I had to stop the video about 30 seconds into it. I don’t know how it ends. I don’t want to know how it ends. I’m just waiting for the AEW fans to come in and claim it was brilliant.
if they’re trying to be Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin they missed the mark
Wtf is that s—t?!
AEW needs to tell Jericho that these ridiculous ideas of his are total crap (like the mimosa match, those in ring segment celebrations, the snapchat music video dance-off or whatever it was, with his Inner Circle pals, etc).
Demo-god or not, he might need to retire.
I liked MJF. I really liked MJF. I don’t think I like MJF anymore… What the hell was the purpose of this???
Ex WWE guys: “I left because WWE didn’t give me enough creative freedom”
Me: “maybe if y’all didnt come up with ideas that made Russo look like Shakespeare, they’d be more willing”